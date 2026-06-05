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The-Buckley-Plano
The first residents at The Buckley, a 338-unit apartment complex in Plano, have now moved in.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Rosewood Property Co. Begins Leasing 338-Unit Apartment Community in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has begun leasing The Buckley, a 338-unit apartment community in Plano. The Buckley is the sister property of The Ludlow, both of which are located within the 156-acre Heritage Creekside master-planned development. The Buckley feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a pool, multiple lounge areas, a club and card room, fitness center, coworking areas and a dog park. MetLife Investment Management was the equity partner for the project, and Broadway Bank provided construction financing. Provident General Contractors constructed the property, which was designed by Hensley, Lamkin, Rachel Inc. Rents start at $1,700 per month for a studio apartment.

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