Thursday, August 1, 2024
Buckley-Plano
At the Buckley, a new apartment community in Plano, studios have an average size of 612 square feet, while three- bedroom units have an average size of 1,562 square feet. All residences feature designer finishes with high-end appliances and fixtures.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Rosewood Property Co. Breaks Ground on 338-Unit Buckley Apartments in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has broken ground on The Buckley, a 338-unit apartment community in Plano. The Buckley is the sister property of The Ludlow, both of which are located within the 156-acre Heritage Creekside master-planned development. The Buckley will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a pool, multiple lounge areas, a club and card room, fitness center, coworking areas and a dog park. MetLife Investment Management is the equity partner for the project, and Broadway Bank provided construction financing. Provident General Contractors will build the property, which was designed by Hensley, Lamkin, Rachel Inc. Completion is slated for summer 2026.

