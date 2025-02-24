Monday, February 24, 2025
The-Gilman-Irving
The site of The Gilman, a new apartment community in Irving, will afford residents views of The Nelson Golf & Sports Club via a sky lounge, and the amenity package will include a TrackMan golf simulator.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Rosewood Property Co. Breaks Ground on 370-Unit Multifamily Project in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based developer Rosewood Property Co. has broken ground on The Gilman, a 370-unit multifamily project in Irving. The Gilman will be situated on a 6.8-acre site in the Las Colinas district, and the development will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 615 to 1,460 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, clubroom, coworking lounge, courtyards and a sky lounge. Hensley, Lamkin, Rachel Inc. is designing the project, and Blackland Partners is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2027.

