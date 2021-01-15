Rosewood Property Delivers 286-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO —Rosewood Property Co. has delivered the first phase of Tobin Estates Apartments, a multifamily project in the Oakwell Farms area of north San Antonio that added 286 units to the local supply. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats that range in size from 718 to 1,407 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and private garages. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, rooftop lounge and outdoor grilling stations. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom unit. Two additional phases of development are planned. Rosewood Property Co., based in Dallas, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Rosewood Corp.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.