Rosewood Property Delivers 286-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The first phase of the Tobin 1Estates project in San Antonio consists of 286 units.

SAN ANTONIO —Rosewood Property Co. has delivered the first phase of Tobin Estates Apartments, a multifamily project in the Oakwell Farms area of north San Antonio that added 286 units to the local supply. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats that range in size from 718 to 1,407 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and private garages. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, rooftop lounge and outdoor grilling stations. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom unit. Two additional phases of development are planned. Rosewood Property Co., based in Dallas, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Rosewood Corp.