Thursday, November 9, 2023
The three-building portfolio includes a self-storage facility in Vista, Calif. (pictured).
Rosewood Property Receives $31.9M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage Portfolio in the West

by Amy Works

VISTA, CALIF.; TEMPE, ARIZ.; AND LAS VEGAS — Talonvest Capital has arranged a $31.9 million loan for the acquisition of a three-property self-storage portfolio in Vista, Tempe and Las Vegas. The borrower is Rosewood Property CO.

The portfolio offers 2,010 units, including 238 climate-controlled units, 1,772 non-climate-controlled units and 90 parking spaces.

Kim Bishop, Tom Sherlock, Philippe Castillo and Lauren Maehler of Talonvest secured the 10-year loan that provides seven years of interest-only payments with the ability for full-term interest-only payments.

