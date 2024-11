SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has refinanced Ventura Ridge, a 482-unit apartment community in San Antonio. The loan amount was not disclosed. Built in 2015 on the city’s northwest side, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 844 square feet. Amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center and a clubhouse. John Brownlee, John Bauman, Chad Lisbeth and Scott Cole of JLL arranged the loan through New York Life Co. on behalf of Rosewood.