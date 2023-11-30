Thursday, November 30, 2023
Rosewood Realty Arranges $10.7M Sale of Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty has arranged the $10.7 million sale of a portfolio of four multifamily buildings totaling 17 units in Manhattan. The portfolio includes a five-unit building at 461 Lorimer St.; a four-unit building at 110 S. Second St.; a two-unit structure at 384 S. Second St.; and a six-unit property at 211 Johnson Ave. Each of the buildings rises three stories and was built between 1910 and 1920. Ben Khakshoor, Alex Fuchs, Aaron Jungreis and Eli Shayestehpour of Rosewood represented the buyer, Mendel Gold, and the seller, a private family, in the transaction.

