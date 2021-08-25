REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Realty Arranges $108.7M Sale of San Antonio Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty has arranged the $108.7 million sale of a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 1,230 units in San Antonio. The sales price equates to about $88,500 per unit. The properties were all built between 1964 and 1986. Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood Realty represented the buyer, New York-based Sun Equity Partners, in the transaction. Matt Yeckes and Jonathan Brody, also with Rosewood Realty, represented the seller, locally based development and investment firm Kairoi Residential. The deal traded at a cap rate of 4.96 percent.

