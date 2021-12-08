Rosewood Realty Arranges $14.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $14.8 million sale of an 83-unit multifamily property located at 4755 White Plains Road in The Bronx. Built in 1939, the property includes five retail spaces and 11 parking spaces. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as 4755WP LLC.