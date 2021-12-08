REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Realty Arranges $14.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in The Bronx

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $14.8 million sale of an 83-unit multifamily property located at 4755 White Plains Road in The Bronx. Built in 1939, the property includes five retail spaces and 11 parking spaces. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as 4755WP LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  