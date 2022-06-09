Rosewood Realty Arranges $19.6M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $19.6 million auction sale of a portfolio of 13 multifamily properties totaling 41 units in Brooklyn. The properties were part of Chaskiel Strulovitch’s 31-building portfolio and are located in various residential districts of the borough. Aaron Jungreis, Greg Corbin and Chaya Milworn of Rosewood brokered the sale.
