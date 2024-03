NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a 27-unit multifamily building at 290 E. 53rd St. in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush area. The four-story walk-up building was originally constructed in 1920. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Eli Shayestehpour of Rosewood represented the seller, New York-based investment firm Barberry Rose Management, in the transaction and procured the buyer, private investor Mike Kim.