NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $2 million sale of a 29-unit apartment building located at 407 W. 205th St. in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood. The five-story building was originally constructed in 1911. Ben Khakshoor, Aaron Jungreis and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented both the buyer, Gilman Management, and the seller, family office Ramer & Saperstein, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 7.8 percent.