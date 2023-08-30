Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Rosewood Realty Arranges $36.5M Sale of Manhattan Mixed-Use Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $36.5 million sale of a 15-story mixed-use building located at 159-161 W. 54th St. in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The building was originally constructed in 1923 and houses 42 apartments, five retail spaces and 11 office suites. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented the seller, a partnership between private investor Sol Kurtz and Rubin Schron of Cammeby’s International, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, a private family office.

