Rosewood Realty Arranges $36M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $36 million sale of a 112,000-square-foot mixed-use building located at 65 W. 55th St. in Midtown Manhattan. The sales price translates to a cap rate of 5.2 percent. The 13-story, elevator-served building was originally constructed in 1962 and consists of 70 apartments, 20 office suites and three retail spaces. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented both the seller, Sachs Cos., and the buyer, private investor John Choi, in the transaction.

