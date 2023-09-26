Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Rosewood Realty Arranges $3M Sale of Multifamily Property in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $3 million sale of a 31-unit multifamily property located in the Morrisania area of The Bronx. The property at 988-992 Boston Road consists of two contiguous, five-story buildings that were originally constructed in 1910. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented the seller, Brooklyn-based HK Organization, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed private investor as the buyer. The sale also included an adjoining, undeveloped lot.

You may also like

S2 Capital Acquires 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Mesquite,...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 91,856 SF Cooper Street...

Bradford Commercial Negotiates Sale of 25,608 SF Industrial...

Gotham, Brandywine Welcome First Residents to 326-Unit Avira...

JLL Brokers $14.7M Sale of Office Building in...

Confluent, MorningStar Plan 233-Unit Seniors Housing Project in...

Armstrong Capital Acquires Durango Town Center in Colorado...

ViaWest Group Buys 23,000 SF Industrial Building in...

iBorrow Provides $5.1M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property...