Rosewood Realty Arranges $3M Sale of Multifamily Property in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $3 million sale of a 31-unit multifamily property located in the Morrisania area of The Bronx. The property at 988-992 Boston Road consists of two contiguous, five-story buildings that were originally constructed in 1910. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented the seller, Brooklyn-based HK Organization, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed private investor as the buyer. The sale also included an adjoining, undeveloped lot.