REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Realty Arranges $5.4M Sale of Multifamily Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $5.4 million sale of a 17-unit multifamily building in Manhattan. The 7,986-square-foot property is located at 336 E. 82nd St. and was completed in 1920. At the time of sale, 15 of the 17 units were vacant. Ryan Lai of Rosewood represented the buyer, Bettina Equities, in the transaction. Jack Zalta, also of Rosewood, represented the seller, Townhouse Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business