Rosewood Realty Arranges $5.4M Sale of Multifamily Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $5.4 million sale of a 17-unit multifamily building in Manhattan. The 7,986-square-foot property is located at 336 E. 82nd St. and was completed in 1920. At the time of sale, 15 of the 17 units were vacant. Ryan Lai of Rosewood represented the buyer, Bettina Equities, in the transaction. Jack Zalta, also of Rosewood, represented the seller, Townhouse Management.