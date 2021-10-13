Rosewood Realty Arranges $7.2M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $7.2 million sale of a multifamily building located in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn. Built in 1961, the seven-story building spans 30,000 square feet and consists of 42 rent-stabilized residential units and one office unit. Aaron Jungreis and Nick Pappas of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, The Baldwin LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Meridian Properties LLC.