Rosewood Realty Arranges $76.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Gainesville, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Evergreen Uptown Village

Built in 2004, Evergreen Uptown Village is a three-story property with a total of 478,542 square feet.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $76.9 million sale of Evergreen Uptown Village, a 322-unit multifamily development in Gainesville. The property sold for $238,975 per unit. Jay Weiner of Rosewood Realty Group represented both the buyer, West Shore, and the seller, Evergreen Residential LLC, both of which are based in Boston.

Built in 2004, Evergreen Uptown Village is a three-story property with a total of 478,542 square feet. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a unit size range of 810 to 1,606 square feet. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center and 450 outdoor parking spots, as well as 7,700 square feet of retail space on the ground level featuring a hair salon and a vacant restaurant.

Located at 3780 NW 24th Blvd., the property is situated 5.1 miles from downtown Gainesville and about four miles from the University of Florida campus.

