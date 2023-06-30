Friday, June 30, 2023
Rosewood Realty Arranges $86.7M Sale of Historic Dunbar Apartments in Harlem

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $86.7 million sale of Dunbar Apartments, a 538-unit historic apartment community in Harlem. The 10-building complex was constructed in 1928 and occupies a full city block. Locally based developer Fairstead sold the asset to private investor Isaac Herskovitz. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood, along with Steven Vegh of Westwood Realty Associates, brokered the deal, which traded at a cap rate of 7.67 percent. MF1 Capital provided $83 million in acquisition financing.

