Rosewood Realty Arranges Sale of 260-Unit Cottonwood Creek Apartments in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — New York City-based Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the sale of Cottonwood Creek Apartments, a 260-unit multifamily community in Waco. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with designer finishes, walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling area and a pet playground. Jonathan Brody of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, Continental Properties, and procured the buyer, Borei Olam Management. The sales price was not disclosed.