Monday, March 20, 2023
Terrain at Medical- Center in San Antonio totals 224 units. The property was built in 1983.
Rosewood Realty Arranges Sale of 492-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 43 buildings and 492 units in San Antonio. Built in 1983, Terrain at Medical Center features 16 three-story buildings that house 224 units. Constructed in 1980, Latitude consists of 27 two-story buildings that have 268 units. Mike Kerwin and Scott Bernstein of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, Houston-based investment firm Nitya Capital, in the transaction. Austin Marshak, also with Rosewood, represented the buyer, Nord Group.

