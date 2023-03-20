Rosewood Realty Arranges Sale of 492-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 43 buildings and 492 units in San Antonio. Built in 1983, Terrain at Medical Center features 16 three-story buildings that house 224 units. Constructed in 1980, Latitude consists of 27 two-story buildings that have 268 units. Mike Kerwin and Scott Bernstein of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, Houston-based investment firm Nitya Capital, in the transaction. Austin Marshak, also with Rosewood, represented the buyer, Nord Group.