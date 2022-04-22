REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Realty Arranges Sale of 529-Unit Quail Creek Multifamily Portfolio in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Quail-Creek-Houston

The Quail Creek multifamily development in northwest Houston comprises 42 buildings totaling 529 units.

HOUSTON — New York City-based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the sale of Quail Creek I and Quail Creek II, a 529-unit multifamily portfolio in northwest Houston. The communities were built in the late 1970s and respectively consist of 12 and 30 buildings for a total of 436,447 square feet of residential space. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool and outdoor entertainment spaces. Mike Kerwin and Scott Bernstein of Rosewood Realty Group represented the seller, locally based investment firm Nitya Capital, in the transaction. Aaron Jungreis, also with Rosewood, represented the buyer, Ventus Capital.

 

