Rosewood Realty Brokers $11.5M Sale of Apartment Building in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Rosewood Realty Group has brokered the $11.5 million sale of an 80-unit apartment building located at 2055 Anthony Ave. in the Fordham Heights area of The Bronx. The property was built in 1920 and spans 74,580 square feet. Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Morgan Group represented the buyer, locally based investment firm Parkash Group.