Stonegate Apartments, one of the properties included in the sale, features 208 units and 425 parking spaces.
Rosewood Realty Brokers $33.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Memphis

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Rosewood Realty Group has brokered the $33.1 million sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Memphis totaling 802 units. Aaron Jungrels of Rosewood represented both the seller, The Chetrit Group, and the buyer, Capstone Realty and Management. The portfolio includes The Lakes at Ridgeway, a 374-unit community at 5995 Waterstone Oak Way; the 208-unit Stonegate Apartments at 4500 Stonegate Drive; and the 220-unit Reserve at Mount Moriah at 2778 Pickering Drive. Amenities at the communities include swimming pools, picnic areas with grills, dog parks, clubhouses and green spaces. Each property was built in the 1970s and comprises two stories.

