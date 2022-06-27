REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Realty Brokers $75M Sale of Bridle Creek Apartments in Lexington, Kentucky

Bridle Creek Lexington Kentucky

Bridle Creek in Lexington, Ky., features a clubhouse, pool, playground, fitness center, business center and a pet play area.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Rosewood Realty Group has brokered the sale of Bridle Creek, a 384-unit apartment community located at 3800 Nicholasville Road in south Lexington. Missouri-based Maxus Realty Trust sold the property to Boston-based West-Shore Properties for $75 million. Aaron Jungreis and Ben Hammer of Rosewood Realty represented the seller in the transaction, and Jay Weiner, also with Rosewood Realty, represented the buyer. Built in 2002 near Shillito Park and about three miles south of the University of Kentucky, Bridle Creek features a clubhouse, pool, playground, fitness center, business center and a pet play area. West-Shore plans to make interior and exterior improvements at the community during its ownership.

