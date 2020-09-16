Rosewood Realty Brokers Sale of 268-Unit Creekside Apartments Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Creekside Apartments in New Braunfels totals 268 units.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — New York City-based Rosewood Realty Group has brokered the sale of Creekside Apartments, a 268-unit apartment community located in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The property offers one- two- and three-bedroom residences and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and a fitness center. Jonathan Brody of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, Continental Properties, and the buyer, New Jersey-based Borei Olam Management, in the deal.