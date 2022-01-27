REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Realty Group Arranges $22.2M Sale of Apartment Community in New Albany, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

NEW ALBANY, IND. — Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $22.2 million sale of Stonecrest Apartments in New Albany, about five miles northwest of Louisville, Ky. The six-building, garden-style apartment community is located at 4719 Grant Line Road along the Ohio River and includes 144 units. The first building was completed in 2017 and the sixth building was constructed in 2021. Aaron Jungreis and David Wildes of Rosewood represented the seller, a local developer. The duo also represented the metro New York City-based buyer, which plans to add a new pool and clubhouse to the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  