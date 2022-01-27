Rosewood Realty Group Arranges $22.2M Sale of Apartment Community in New Albany, Indiana

NEW ALBANY, IND. — Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $22.2 million sale of Stonecrest Apartments in New Albany, about five miles northwest of Louisville, Ky. The six-building, garden-style apartment community is located at 4719 Grant Line Road along the Ohio River and includes 144 units. The first building was completed in 2017 and the sixth building was constructed in 2021. Aaron Jungreis and David Wildes of Rosewood represented the seller, a local developer. The duo also represented the metro New York City-based buyer, which plans to add a new pool and clubhouse to the property.