REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Realty Group Arranges $5.3M Sale of Multifamily Building in The Bronx

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $5.3 million sale of a 33-unit multifamily building in the Pelham Bay area of The Bronx. The property was originally built in 1929 and spans 27,000 square feet. Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, Morgan Group, in the transaction. Jungreis and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Arber Realty LLC. The building consists of 29 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units and sold at a cap rate of 5.85 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  