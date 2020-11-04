Rosewood Realty Group Arranges $5.3M Sale of Multifamily Building in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $5.3 million sale of a 33-unit multifamily building in the Pelham Bay area of The Bronx. The property was originally built in 1929 and spans 27,000 square feet. Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, Morgan Group, in the transaction. Jungreis and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Arber Realty LLC. The building consists of 29 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units and sold at a cap rate of 5.85 percent.