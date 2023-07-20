Thursday, July 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Rosewood Realty Group Arranges $7.5M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $7.5 million sale of a seven-unit apartment building located at 230-232 W. 72nd St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 11,500-square-foot building was constructed in 1900 and includes one retail space and two office spaces. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented the buyer, a private office, in the transaction. Andrew Natter and Harold Fuchs of Collaborative Group represented the seller, the Niederman Family. The deal traded at a cap rate of 4.8 percent.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $217.2M Recapitalization of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Slate Property Group Provides $160M Bridge Loan for...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $10.8M Sale of Shopping...

BWE Arranges $10.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Rehabilitation of...

JLL Negotiates 30,166 SF Office Lease at 875...

NAI Summit Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Industrial...

Northmarq Provides $21.7M Loan for Refinancing of Minneapolis...

Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of 180-Unit Multifamily Property...

KeyBank Structures $9.9M in LIHTC Equity for Affordable...