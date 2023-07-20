Rosewood Realty Group Arranges $7.5M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $7.5 million sale of a seven-unit apartment building located at 230-232 W. 72nd St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 11,500-square-foot building was constructed in 1900 and includes one retail space and two office spaces. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented the buyer, a private office, in the transaction. Andrew Natter and Harold Fuchs of Collaborative Group represented the seller, the Niederman Family. The deal traded at a cap rate of 4.8 percent.