NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the $2.5 million sale of an eight-unit apartment building located at 313 W. 92nd St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Five of the eight units were vacant at the time of sale. Ben Khakshoor of Rosewood represented the buyer, Put Duc Huang, in the transaction. Mike Kerwin, also with Rosewood, represented the seller, the Goldberg Family, which owned the building for 85 years.