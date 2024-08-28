Rosewood Realty Group Negotiates Sale of 123-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the sale of a 123-unit apartment building in Brooklyn. The seven-story building at 275 Park Ave., which was originally built in 1920 and renovated earlier this year, also houses five commercial spaces. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented the seller, Fairstead, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Thor Equities. The sales price was not disclosed, but the 184,411-square-foot building sold for $325 per square foot.