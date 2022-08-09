Rosewood Realty Negotiates $24M Sale of Apartment Community in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the $24 million sale of Saddlebrook at Tates Creek, a 181-unit apartment complex located at 3543 Tates Creek Road in Lexington. Jay Weiner of Rosewood Realty represented the both the seller, Birmingham, Ala.-based Engel Realty Co., and the buyer, Wicker Park Capital Management, a real estate investment firm with offices in Savannah, Birmingham and Atlanta. Built in 1974, the market-rate apartment community features a clubhouse and a fitness center. Wicker Park plans to update both interior units and amenities during its ownership period, according to Weiner.