Rosewood Realty Negotiates $4.4M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the $4.4 million sale of an apartment building located at 337 E. Ninth St. in Manhattan’s East Village area. The five-story building was constructed in 1900 and comprises nine residential units and two commercial spaces. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

