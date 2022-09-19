Rosewood Realty Negotiates $6M Sale of Harlem Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the $6 million sale of an 18-unit apartment building in Harlem. The four-story building at 61-63 E. 125th St. was originally constructed in 1930. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty represented the buyer, Sapphire Investments, and the seller, Madison Realty Capital, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 5.5 percent.