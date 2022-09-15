Rosewood Realty Negotiates $8.7M Sale of Harlem Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the $8.7 million sale of a 56-unit apartment building in Harlem. The six-story building was originally constructed in 1909. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty represented the buyer, a private investor, and the seller, an entity doing business as 610 Realty Associates LLC, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 4.8 percent.