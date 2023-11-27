Monday, November 27, 2023
Rosewood Realty Negotiates $8.9M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the $8.9 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 28 units in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. The four-story building at 313 S. Fourth St. was built in 1915 and totals 12 units, and the two-building complex at 431-433 Wythe Ave. was constructed in 1920 and totals 16 units. Ben Khakshoor, Reoven Elharar and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Edifice Management.

