Rosewood Realty Negotiates $8.9M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the $8.9 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 28 units in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. The four-story building at 313 S. Fourth St. was built in 1915 and totals 12 units, and the two-building complex at 431-433 Wythe Ave. was constructed in 1920 and totals 16 units. Ben Khakshoor, Reoven Elharar and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Edifice Management.