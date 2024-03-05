Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Rosewood Realty Negotiates Sale of 60-Unit Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has negotiated the $5 million sale of a 60-unit apartment building located at 560-562 W. 175th St. in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The five-story, walk-up building was originally constructed in 1924 and includes two commercial spaces. Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of Rosewood Realty represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 8.8 percent.

