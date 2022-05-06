REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Realty Sells Multifamily Property in Metro Tampa for $71M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Triwest Development purchased the 252-unit Lakes at Collier Commons in Land O' Lakes, Fla.

LAND O’ LAKES, FLA. — New York City-based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group has arranged the $71 million sale of The Lakes at Collier Commons, a 252-unit multifamily property in Land O’ Lakes. Rosewood Realty represented the buyer, Triwest Development, a multifamily investment company based in El Segundo, Calif. Rosewood Realty also represented the seller, Primerica Group One, a Tampa-based real estate development firm. Located approximately 20 miles north of downtown Tampa, Lakes at Collier Commons was built in 2004 and consists of 10 buildings spanning more than 200,000 square feet. The average unit size is over 1,100 square feet. The development features a pool, fitness center, business center, spa, playground, clubhouse, volleyball court and a pond.

