Rosewood, Trinsic Residential Complete Phase I of 339-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Aura-Avery-Ranch-Austin

Full completion of Aura Avery Ranch is slated for April 2022.

AUSTIN, TEXAS ­ — A partnership between Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. and Trinsic Residential Group has completed the initial phase of Aura Avery Ranch, a 339-unit multifamily project in Austin. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 576 to 1,422 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, game room and a dog park. Project partners included Davies Collaborative (architect), Benkendorfer & Associates (landscape architect), Faulkner Design Group (interior designer) and Jones Carter Engineering. Associated Bank provided construction financing. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

