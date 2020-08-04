Rosewood, Trinsic Residential to Develop 339-Unit Aura Avery Ranch Apartments in Austin

Aura Avery Ranch in Austin is expected to be complete in 2022.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between two Dallas-based firms, Rosewood Property Co. and Trinsic Residential Group, will develop Aura Avery Ranch, a 339-unit apartment community that will be located on the north side of Austin. Designed by Davies Collaborative, the property will be built on 16.1 acres and will offer amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park and a resident clubhouse. The first units are expected to be available for lease by spring 2021, and full completion is slated for 2022.