GARLAND, TEXAS — Ross Dress for Less will open a 22,000-square-foot store in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The space is located within Buckingham Plaza, a shopping center that is also home to tenants such as dd’s Discounts, DTLR Villa, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Burger Island and Metro by T-Mobile. Matt Luedtke, Ben Terry, Max Johnston and Bernard Shaw of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jim Tapp of The Tapp Co. represented Ross Dress for Less.