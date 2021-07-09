Round Table Studios Opens 40,000 SF Coworking Space in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — Round Table Studios, a provider of flexible and coworking solutions, has opened a 40,000-square-foot space in the Northern New Jersey city of Berkeley Heights. The space is located within The Park, a 185-acre mixed-use redevelopment. The space features configurable office suite studios, on-demand meeting rooms, a traditional coworking gallery and an upscale coworking library. Members also have access to The Park’s onsite amenities, including a 12,000-square-foot fitness center, biking and walking trails and a health clinic.