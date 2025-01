NEW YORK CITY — Round1 Bowling & Arcade, a Japanese entertainment concept, will open an 80,300-square-foot venue in Queens. The space will be situated within the 700,000-square-foot Shops at Skyview development in the borough’s Flushing area and will be the operator’s first location in the city. David Friedman and Andrew Stern of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. ShopCore Properties, a subsidiary of Blackstone, owns Shops at Skyview.