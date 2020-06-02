Roundhouse Acquires 324-Unit The Alloy at Geneva Apartments in Vineyard, Utah
VINEYARD, UTAH — Roundhouse has purchased The Alloy at Geneva, a multifamily property located within Geneva, a master-planned community in Vineyard, within the Provo-Orem metro area. An affiliate of Dekel Capital and an affiliate of Mountain Capital Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price.
Built in 2015 on 15 acres, the 314,562-square-foot apartment complex features 14 three- and four-story residential buildings, offering a total of 324 units, and a clubhouse. The average unit size is 971 square feet.
Brock Zylstra, Steve Gebing, Cliff David and Danny Shin of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal. Phil Brierley of Marcus & Millichap served as the broker of record in Utah.