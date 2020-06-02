Roundhouse Acquires 324-Unit The Alloy at Geneva Apartments in Vineyard, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

The Alloy at Geneva in Vineyard, Utah, features 324 apartments spread across 14 residential buildings.

VINEYARD, UTAH — Roundhouse has purchased The Alloy at Geneva, a multifamily property located within Geneva, a master-planned community in Vineyard, within the Provo-Orem metro area. An affiliate of Dekel Capital and an affiliate of Mountain Capital Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2015 on 15 acres, the 314,562-square-foot apartment complex features 14 three- and four-story residential buildings, offering a total of 324 units, and a clubhouse. The average unit size is 971 square feet.

Brock Zylstra, Steve Gebing, Cliff David and Danny Shin of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal. Phil Brierley of Marcus & Millichap served as the broker of record in Utah.