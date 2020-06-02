REBusinessOnline

Roundhouse Acquires 324-Unit The Alloy at Geneva Apartments in Vineyard, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Alloy-Geneva-Vineyard-UT

The Alloy at Geneva in Vineyard, Utah, features 324 apartments spread across 14 residential buildings.

VINEYARD, UTAH — Roundhouse has purchased The Alloy at Geneva, a multifamily property located within Geneva, a master-planned community in Vineyard, within the Provo-Orem metro area. An affiliate of Dekel Capital and an affiliate of Mountain Capital Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2015 on 15 acres, the 314,562-square-foot apartment complex features 14 three- and four-story residential buildings, offering a total of 324 units, and a clubhouse. The average unit size is 971 square feet.

Brock Zylstra, Steve Gebing, Cliff David and Danny Shin of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal. Phil Brierley of Marcus & Millichap served as the broker of record in Utah.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
Jun
3
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Jun
4
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  