Routh Group Purchases 560,343 SF Louisiana Boardwalk Shopping Center in Bossier City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

BOSSIER CITY, LA. — Routh Group has purchased Louisiana Boardwalk, a 560,343-square-foot, open-air shopping center located at 540 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City, a northern Louisiana city bordering Shreveport. Adam Howells, Ryan Shore, Zach Riebe, Matthew Barge and Cole Sutter of JLL represented the undisclosed seller that sold the value-add property for $30.5 million. Situated along I-20 and the Red River, Louisiana Boardwalk is within walking distance of two major casinos: Margaritaville Resort Casino and Horseshoe Bossier City Casino. The shopping center was 67 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Bass Pro Shops, Regal Cinemas, Dollar Tree, Nike and Cumulus Media, among others. According to JLL, the property has about 185,000 square feet of retail and office space available for lease.

