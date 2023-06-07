ROVR Development to Build 1,600-Unit River Rapids Apartments in Miami

MIAMI — ROVR Development plans to develop The River Rapids, a 1,600-unit apartment development situated on 10.2 acres along the Miami River. The developer recently acquired a 6.2-acre site for $23.5 million as part of the multi-phase community. Located at 2750 N.W. South River Drive, Phases I and II of River Rapids, dubbed Tides and Moorings, will add 600 units to the local supply. The properties will comprise an eight-story building and 12-story tower that will house units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. ROVR plans to develop three more phases at adjacent sites located between 1701 and 1851 Delaware Parkway totaling 1,000 units. ATL Architecture and Michael Wolk Design are leading the designs for the Tides and Moorings communities.