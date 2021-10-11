Rowan Green to Develop $300M Hyperscale Data Center Campus in Temple, Texas

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Rowan Green Data, a data center developer and infrastructure provider with offices in Houston and Portland, will develop a $300 million hyperscale campus in the Central Texas city of Temple. The project will span approximately 135,000 square feet and have a power capacity of about 500 megawatts. In the data center space, the amount of electricity needed to power the servers and cool the equipment is the highest variable cost; as such, the size of data center deals is frequently measured by the consumption of megawatts rather than square footage. All factors being held equal, one megawatt of energy is enough to power 500 or so homes for a full year. The facility, whose hyperscale designation indicates that it will be marketed to large tech companies with heavy cloud-based operations, will be constructed in two phases on a 32-acre site. Construction of the first phase is slated for a summer-2022 delivery, and full completion is scheduled for 2023.