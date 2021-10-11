REBusinessOnline

Rowan Green to Develop $300M Hyperscale Data Center Campus in Temple, Texas

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Texas

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Rowan Green Data, a data center developer and infrastructure provider with offices in Houston and Portland, will develop a $300 million hyperscale campus in the Central Texas city of Temple. The project will span approximately 135,000 square feet and have a power capacity of about 500 megawatts. In the data center space, the amount of electricity needed to power the servers and cool the equipment is the highest variable cost; as such, the size of data center deals is frequently measured by the consumption of megawatts rather than square footage. All factors being held equal, one megawatt of energy is enough to power 500 or so homes for a full year. The facility, whose hyperscale designation indicates that it will be marketed to large tech companies with heavy cloud-based operations, will be constructed in two phases on a 32-acre site. Construction of the first phase is slated for a summer-2022 delivery, and full completion is scheduled for 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews