Rowe Casa Organics Leases 4,700 SF of Industrial Space at TexAmericas Center in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Rowe Casa Organics, a provider of household and personal products made from organic materials, has leased 4,700 square feet of industrial space at TexAmericas Center in Texarkana. The company is effectively tripling its space at a newly renovated building. TexAmericas Center is an owner-operator of 12,000 developable acres and 3 million square feet of commercial space that serves Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.