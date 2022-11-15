REBusinessOnline

Roxborough Group, Cress Capital Acquire 100,615 SF Industrial Building in Chino, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

4331-Eucalyptus-Ave-Chino-CA.

Located at 4331 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino, Calif., features 100,615 square feet of industrial space.

CHINO, CALIF. — Affiliates of The Roxborough Group and Cress Capital have purchased an industrial property, located at 4331 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Constructed in 2022, the 100,615-square-foot building features 28-foot clear heights, nine dock-high doors, eight grade-level doors and 2,000 amps of power.

Richard Schwartz and Joey Reaume of Colliers assisted the partnership with the acquisition and will lead the marketing and leasing of the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  