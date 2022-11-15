Roxborough Group, Cress Capital Acquire 100,615 SF Industrial Building in Chino, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 4331 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino, Calif., features 100,615 square feet of industrial space.

CHINO, CALIF. — Affiliates of The Roxborough Group and Cress Capital have purchased an industrial property, located at 4331 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Constructed in 2022, the 100,615-square-foot building features 28-foot clear heights, nine dock-high doors, eight grade-level doors and 2,000 amps of power.

Richard Schwartz and Joey Reaume of Colliers assisted the partnership with the acquisition and will lead the marketing and leasing of the property.