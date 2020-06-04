REBusinessOnline

Roxborough Group Sells Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center in Scottsdale for $30M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center features 104,956 square feet of Class A office space.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — An affiliate of San Francisco-based The Roxborough Group has completed the sale of Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center, an office building located at 8377 E. Hartford Drive in Scottsdale. San Diego-based Cush Enterprises acquired the property for $30 million, or roughly $286 per square foot.

Chris Toci, Chad Littell, Tim Whittemore, Grey Mayer and Patrick Schrimscher of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.

Completed in 2006, the two-story, 104,956-square-foot, Class A office asset features a subterranean parking garage with direct tenant access. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased to three tenants.

