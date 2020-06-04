Roxborough Group Sells Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center in Scottsdale for $30M
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — An affiliate of San Francisco-based The Roxborough Group has completed the sale of Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center, an office building located at 8377 E. Hartford Drive in Scottsdale. San Diego-based Cush Enterprises acquired the property for $30 million, or roughly $286 per square foot.
Chris Toci, Chad Littell, Tim Whittemore, Grey Mayer and Patrick Schrimscher of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.
Completed in 2006, the two-story, 104,956-square-foot, Class A office asset features a subterranean parking garage with direct tenant access. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased to three tenants.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.